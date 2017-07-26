Red Sox Notes: Rafael Devers Showcases Huge Upside In MLB Debut

The Boston Red Sox suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Boston coughed up a one-run lead with two outs in the 13th inning to suffer its fourth straight loss, but all is not lost for the Red Sox.

Top prospect Rafael Devers made his much-anticipated Major League Baseball debut Tuesday, and while the 20-year-old third baseman didn’t get a hit, he went 0-for-4 with two walks, he made multiple stellar plays at third base and showed strong discipline at the plate.

The 20-year-old had struggled defensively at Triple-A Pawtucket (four errors in nine games) but he looked more than comfortable at the hot corner during his debut.

Devers made a terrific play during the eighth inning when he ranged far to his left, gloved an awkward hop and delivered a strike to first base. He showed quick hands, a strong arm and good reaction time on balls that were hit his way. He did bobble one ball but still was able to recover in time to throw out Robinson Cano at first base.

At the plate, Devers didn’t look overmatched against former Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez. He lifted a fly ball to left-center field in his first plate appearance, before drawing a rally-starting walk in his second. It appears Devers could initially struggle against left-handed pitching as James Pazos made quick work of him in the 11th inning.

All in all, it was a solid debut for the Red Sox phenom who showed just how great his upside is, both in the box and in the field.

Here are more notes from Red Sox vs. Mariners.

— Boston acquired Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The Red Sox will send two minor league pitchers to the Giants in exchange for the veteran infielder.

— The Red Sox now have hit 100 home runs on the season and 57 of those homers have been of the solo variety.

— At 20 years and 274 days old, Devers became the youngest player to appear in the majors this season.

— Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis continues to have a fantastic year in the minor leagues. He went 2-for-2 with a home run, double, three walks, three runs and two RBIs Tuesday night for Double-A Portland. He now has 27 home runs on the year and seven round-trippers with the Sea Dogs.

— Sandy Leon’s 12-pitch plate appearance Tuesday was the longest of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images