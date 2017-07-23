Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts, Dustin Pedroia Sits

The Boston Red Sox will look to pick up a series win in the finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Angel Stadium.

Rick Porcello gets the ball for the Red Sox, looking to pick up his first win since June 23. The right-hander has allowed three runs or less in four of his last five starts, but he’s been troubled by a significant lack of run support.

Boston will try to buck this trend against Angels starter Parker Bridwell. The 25-year-old was strong in his start against the Red Sox on June 25, only allowing two runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings of work.

The Red Sox will give Dustin Pedroia some rest Sunday, as Brock Holt gets the start at second base and will bat eighth. With Pedroia out of the lineup, Jackie Bradley Jr. will move up in the order and bat third. And after sitting out Saturday’s contest, Sandy Leon returns to catch Porcello.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Angels game.

RED SOX (55-44)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Sandy Leon, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Deven Marrero, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-12, 4.60 ERA)

ANGELS (48-51)

Yunel Escobar, DH

Mike Trout, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kole Calhoun, RF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Luis Valbuena, 3B

Ben Revere, LF

Martin Maldonado, C

Nick Franklin, 2B

Parker Bridwell, RHP (3-1, 3.18 ERA)

