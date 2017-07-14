Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Chris Young, Sam Travis Start First Game Of Second Half

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox play their first game after the All-Star break Friday, but not all of the usual suspects will be in the lineup.

Boston faces the New York Yankees to kick off the second half of the Major League Baseball season and will be looking to build on the 3 1/2-game lead the club took over its rivals before the All-Star festivities. However, with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees, the Red Sox had to tweak their lineup in favor of a few more right-handed bats.

Chris Young will start in left field Friday and bat fifth instead of regular starter Andrew Benintendi, while Sam Travis will take Mitch Moreland’s spot at first base and bat seventh. Both Benintendi and Moreland have struggled against lefties this season, but it’s been tough for the first baseman in particular, as Moreland has a .222 average and a .600 OPS against southpaws.

Deven Marrero also will start at third base over the left-handed Tzu-Wei Lin and bat last.

Drew Pomeranz will be on the mound Friday, and he’ll be looking to continue the momentum he built up going into the break. The left-hander has a respectable 3.60 ERA in 17 starts this season but is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in seven starts in June and July. Pomeranz has fared well when facing the Yankees, too, owning a 2-1 record and 2.40 ERA in six career starts against New York.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Friday’s contest.

RED SOX (50-39)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Chris Young, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sam Travis, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (9-4, 3.60 ERA)

YANKEES (45-41)

Brett Gardner, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Aaron Judge, RF

Matt Holliday, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Chase Headley, 3B

Ronald Torreyes, 2B

Jordan Montgomery, LHP (6-4, 3.65 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images