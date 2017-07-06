Red Sox Wrap: Andrew Cashner, Rangers Snap Boston’s Winning Streak

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox were red-hot coming into Wednesday night’s game at Globe Life Park, but Andrew Cashner cooled them off in a hurry.

The Texas Rangers right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits in the Rangers’ 8-2 win that snapped Boston’s six-game winning streak.

The Red Sox had scored 53 runs on 85 hits in their previous five games, but they were unable to get anything going against Cashner, who held them hitless through the first 5 2/3 innings Wednesday.

On the flip side, Red Sox starter Doug Fister was hit hard early and often as he only made it through 3 2/3 innings before the call to the bullpen was made.

The Red Sox fell to 49-36 with the loss, while the Rangers improved to 41-44 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Reversal.

The Red Sox bludgeoned the Rangers on Tuesday night, but Texas returned the favor in the series finale.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Rangers scored three runs in the fourth inning to chase Fister and extend their lead to six.

Texas loaded the bases with no outs and Fister was unable to wiggle out of the jam as the Red Sox had to tap into the bullpen early.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister has struggled in Texas during his career, and that trend continued Wednesday. The right-hander was pummeled by the Rangers, surrendering six runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out three and walking three in 3 2/3 innings.

The Rangers got on the board in the second inning when Rougned Odor launched a two-run home run to right field.

Carlos Gomez crushed a solo home run in the third inning to stretch Texas’ lead to three.

Fister ran into more trouble in the fourth inning and the Rangers made him pay. Texas loaded the bases with no outs in front of Jonathan Lucroy and the Rangers catcher promptly lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to give Texas a four-run edge. Two batters later, Shin-Soo Choo plated another run with a sacrifice fly and Gomez followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to six and chase Fister from the game.

— Robby Scott recorded the final out of the fourth inning but gave up two runs in the fifth as the Rangers’ lead grew to eight.

— Fernando Abad pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

— Heath Hembree gave up a hit in an inning of work.

— Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Xander Bogaerts got the Red Sox’s first hit of the night when he blasted a two-run home run to left field in the sixth inning.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mitch Moreland each recorded a single.

— Andrew Benintendi went 0-for-2 with two walks.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Jacob Faria for the Rays. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

