It was time for “Pillow Talk Show” to go Hollywood. And thankfully, legendary Hollywood director/actor Rob Reiner happily obliged.

Reiner hopped in bed with Max Berkowitz to dish on baseball, “Seinfeld” and his classic film, “The Princess Bride.” It’s not inconceivable that you’re enjoy Episode 4, especially Reiner is asked to choose between Vin Diesel and The Rock, so watch it in the video player above.