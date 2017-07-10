Ticked-Off DeMar DeRozan Throws Ball At Referee During Drew League Game

Share this:

DeMar DeRozan takes basketball very seriously, even if it’s a summer league game, and that dedication resulted in an ugly scene over the weekend.

The Toronto Raptors star is playing in the famous Drew League in California, where he’s apparently approaching games like they’re NBA regular season contests.

DeRozan was fed up with one referee Sunday, and took the relatively unprecedented approach of throwing the ball at the referee. The toss missed the ref, but bounced off the wall and hit him in the back.

That’s obviously not a great look for anyone, let alone an NBA player seemingly trying to get some work in during the offseason.

A longer video seems to show how the whole thing started. DeRozan drove to the basket (and made the shot) but still thought he was fouled. You can hear him barking at the official as the other team takes off down the court and for an uncontested dunk.

DeRozan and teammate Nick Young — who recently signed with the Golden State Warriors — didn’t make matters any better by abruptly leaving the court as soon as the game ended.