Watch Andrew Benintendi Launch Two Home Runs, Make Amazing Catch For Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi has come alive.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder delivered a game-winning hit Monday night against the Texas Rangers, and he continued to torment the Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

Benintendi drove in two runs through the first four innings against Yu Darvish, and then he made an unbelievable catch behind David Price.

Next, he launched a three-run blast to chase Darvish from the game.

Andrew Benintendi cranks a three-run home run to deep right field and gives the Red Sox a commanding 7-0 lead in the 5th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/7BymqIrHgT — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 5, 2017

And to top off the spectacular night, he launched an opposite-field shot in the eighth inning to give the Red Sox an 11-run lead.

Andrew Benintendi slugs an opposite-field solo home run to left field and extends the Red Sox' lead to 10-0 in the 8th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/mgdxCyL6YY — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 5, 2017

He went 5-for-5 with two homers and six RBI.

Have a night, Andrew.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images