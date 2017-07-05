Boston Red Sox

Watch Andrew Benintendi Launch Two Home Runs, Make Amazing Catch For Red Sox

by on Tue, Jul 4, 2017 at 11:42PM
Andrew Benintendi has come alive.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder delivered a game-winning hit Monday night against the Texas Rangers, and he continued to torment the Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

Benintendi drove in two runs through the first four innings against Yu Darvish, and then he made an unbelievable catch behind David Price.

Next, he launched a three-run blast to chase Darvish from the game.

 

And to top off the spectacular night, he launched an opposite-field shot in the eighth inning to give the Red Sox an 11-run lead.

He went 5-for-5 with two homers and six RBI.

Have a night, Andrew.

