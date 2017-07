The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Brazil 4-3 on Sunday night, but to do so they needed to score three goals in 9 minutes.

Christen Press brought the score to 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining, while Megan Rapinoe scored the equalizer. Julie Ertz sealed the win with an 89th-minute strike.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports