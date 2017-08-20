Chris Sale Breaks Down His Uncharacteristic Performance Against Yankees

Chris Sale wasn’t himself Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Sure, he had nine strikeouts, but the usually dominant lefty surrendered four runs in seven innings in the Boston Red Sox’s 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. For Sale, the difficult outing boils down to one thing: adjustments.

Following the game, Sale talked about why the Yankees were able to have so much success against him.