Does Tom Brady Actually Sneak Cookies, Ice Cream Despite Extreme Diet?

Breaking news: Tom Brady will occasionally indulge on a cookie or ice cream after New England Patriots training camp practice. So much for his fancy diet.

We learned this shocking tidbit in a 1-on-1 interview former Patriots and current NFL Media analyst Willie McGinest conducted with the Patriots quarterback Tuesday.

McGinest, who introduced Brady to his fitness guru, Alex Guerrero, asked the QB what he eats on a day-to-day basis.

Brady said he’ll have a smoothie for lunch, vegetables and a lean protein for lunch, one of his TB12 meals for dinner and maybe a cookie or ice cream for dessert. Brady did not specify whether it was normal ice cream or avocado ice cream (which is actually surprisingly good!).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images