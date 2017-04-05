We Cooked (And Ate) A Tom Brady Meal-Plan Dish, And It Was Delicious

Share this:

Tom Brady’s eating habits are the stuff of legend, as the New England Patriots quarterback enters his age-40 season seemingly at the top of his game.

Brady credits his strict meal regimen for keeping him in Super Bowl championship shape, and he teamed with Purple Carrot to offer TB12 Performance Meals, for fans who want to emulate his diet.

The fine folks at Purple Carrot sent NESN.com a preview box of TB12 Performance Meals, so Michaela Vernava, Zack Cox and Mike Cole hit the BCAE kitchen in Boston to cook one of the three selections — crispy turnip cakes.

Watch the video to see our crew eat like The G.O.A.T., and visit Purple Carrot’s website if you’d like to order the three-meal box, which costs $78.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images