Why Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Victory Was Extra Special For Tom Brady

The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory meant a little more to quarterback Tom Brady, and no, it wasn’t because he was suspended four games to begin the 2016 season for Deflategate.

Though it probably did feel nice to shove the title in the NFL’s face, there was a different reason why this one was special, compared to his last four wins. Brady discussed the Super Bowl with his former teammate, NFL Media’s Willie McGinest, who played on the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl teams.

“Yeah, it was pretty incredible to have Mom there,” Brady said. “I think part of it too is my whole family was there. I had all my kids, my daughter was there, my wife, obviously, my parents, all my sisters, all my nieces, all my brother-in-laws, so to celebrate before the game at picture day, to celebrate with them after the game, that’s what makes it special, because to get to this point takes a lot of people. It takes a lot of support. There’s a lot of people that have to sacrifice a lot of things for you.

“To reach that game and then to win it and to celebrate with all those people — not only your teammates and all the people associated with the team, but your family. The people that — they’re trying to help us live our dream. And you couldn’t do it without them.”

Brady’s mom, Galynn, battled cancer last season. Galynn and Brady’s father, Tom Sr., surprised the quarterback Tuesday at practice. Brady called their visit one of his best 40th birthday presents.

Here’s the full interview.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images