Eduardo Rodriguez Getting His Feel Back Ahead Of Series Vs. Indians

The Boston Red Sox now are 13-3 in the month of August after taking two of three from the New York Yankees this weekend at Fenway Park.

Boston now holds a five-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East and will head to Cleveland for a huge four-game series with the Indians starting Monday.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start in Game 1 of the series, as he was moved ahead of Doug Fister in order to put a left-hander in between Fister and Rick Porcello, who got the win Sunday.

Rodriguez slowly has been finding his form since injuring his knee June 1 against the Baltimore Orioles, and the young lefty will look to get the Red Sox off on the right foot in their series with the AL Central-leading Indians.

To hear NESN’s Tim Wakefield break down the Red Sox’s series with the Indians, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images