Here’s How Dustin Pedroia Felt About Rafael Devers’ Home Run Off Aroldis Chapman

Rafael Devers has impressed just about everyone since his call up from Triple-A Pawtucket, and he did something Sunday that really amazed one of his veteran teammates.

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia joined WEEI’s “Dale & Holley with Keefe” on Tuesday during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation, and he discussed his reaction to Devers’ home run off a 103-mph pitch from New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

“It was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen on a field,” Pedroia said. “He’s facing, it’s lefty on lefty, and a 103-mph fastball, I’m not sure he’s ever seen one of those before, and to drive the ball to the biggest part of the field and hit it out, I mean, when I was 20 years old I was hanging out at Mill Avenue in Tempe (Ariz.), and he’s going oppo to tie it at Yankee Stadium.

“So it was a pretty special moment. I loved watching his reaction when the ball went over after he rounded first, and it’s pretty cool to see a lot of these young guys come up and not kind of waiver in any way and to buy into every philosophy that we ask of them. It’s pretty fun.”

Pedroia believes that Devers, who has been on a torrid stretch of late, is successful because he just loves to play the game.

“He’s playing the game which is cool to see,” Pedroia said. “He’s not thinking about much and he’s trying to win, and that’s where we are all trying to do.”

Pedroia has been on the 10-day disabled list, but he believes he is inching closer to returning to the Red Sox’s lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images