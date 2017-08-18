Jackie Bradley Jr. Reveals Crazy Defensive Play He’s Dreamed Of Making

Jackie Bradley Jr. has made some plays that most folks can only dream of making, which is funny because there’s actually one defensive play the Boston Red Sox center fielder has thought long and hard about someday adding to his résumé.

Bradley made a very rare play earlier this week when he threw out a runner who had been stationed at third base at the plate on a single into center field. He admitted after the game it was a play he never envisioned making, unlike one particular scenario that sometimes crosses his mind.

“I’ll tell you a play I have thought about, though,” Bradley said after Wednesday’s 5-4 walk-off win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park, according to MassLive.com. “I’ve thought about climbing that right-center field wall, standing on top of it and, in case the ball was a little too far, jump in, catch it and throw it back in play.

“Would that count as an out? Can y’all research that for me?”

Yes, Jackie. It would count as an out. And if you’re able to pull it off, it could go down as the best catch in Fenway Park history, an honor that Cleveland Indians outfielder Austin Jackson might currently hold after falling into the bullpen while making a sensational leaping grab earlier this month.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images