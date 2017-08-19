LeBron James’ Hometown Doing Its Part To Make Sure He Stays With Cavs

LeBron James already left the Clevland Cavaliers once, and one store in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, is doing its best to make sure “King James” stays put this time.

The Cavs superstar can opt out of his current contract after the 2017-18 NBA season, and rumors have swirled all offseason about his potential exodus, with run report claiming the upcoming season will “100 percent” be his last with the Cavs.

Still, that hasn’t dissuaded this store from selling “Stay Home 23” merchandise, in hopes that Akron’s favorite son will finish his career with the Cavaliers.

So this is already happening in Akron pic.twitter.com/f5ekd5bsI6 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 19, 2017

The Cavs’ offseason has been tumultuous, to say the least. It began with the surprising exit of general manager David Griffin and reached a boiling point when Kyrie Irving reportedly demanded a trade to get out of James’ shadow.

Part two of “The Decision” should be quite the rollercoaster for the Cavs.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images