Liverpool FC

Liverpool Strikes Late Vs. Crystal Palace To Earn First Premier League Win

by on Sat, Aug 19, 2017 at 12:28PM
1,323

Sadio Mane grabbed the crucial goal as Liverpool claimed its first Premier League victory of the season by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield.

The Reds were frustrated for long periods of the clash but ultimately broke through the Eagles’ rearguard late in the second half, with the Senegal international taking advantage of a lucky bounce to net in front of the Kop.

The key points…
— First half of few chances ended goalless
— Mane prodded home on 73 to settle the game
— Reds move onto four points from opening two matches

