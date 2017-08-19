Liverpool Strikes Late Vs. Crystal Palace To Earn First Premier League Win

Sadio Mane grabbed the crucial goal as Liverpool claimed its first Premier League victory of the season by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield.

The Reds were frustrated for long periods of the clash but ultimately broke through the Eagles’ rearguard late in the second half, with the Senegal international taking advantage of a lucky bounce to net in front of the Kop.

The key points…

— First half of few chances ended goalless

— Mane prodded home on 73 to settle the game

— Reds move onto four points from opening two matches

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com