Mark Cuban Believes NBA Would Have Embraced Colin Kaepernick’s Protest

Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” last season might have cost him his future in the NFL, but one team owner from another sport believes the controversial quarterback’s protest would be embraced in his league.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has been an outspoken supporter of Kaepernick, believes the free-agent QB’s actions would have been accepted in the NBA.

“I don’t know what his status is in the NFL, but I’m glad the NBA doesn’t have a politician litmus test for our players,” Cuban told the Washington Post. “I’d like to think we encourage our players to exercise their constitutional rights.”

NBA players never have been hesitant to raise awareness to an issue they felt needed attention. In 2014, some of the league’s best players such as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wore “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirts in reaction to the death of Eric Garner, who lost his life after being put in a choke hold by a police officer.

Kaepernick appeared to be on his way to starting a new chapter in the NFL after the Baltimore Ravens expressed interest in the 29-year-old. But despite Ravens head coach John Harbaugh making the interest well known, team owner Steve Bisciotti reportedly prevented Kaepernick from bringing his talents to Baltimore.

The Ravens seemingly have been the only team to publicly express interest in Kaepernick, so their decision to pass on him doesn’t bode well for his NFL hopes. But with Dolphins signal-caller Ryan Tannehill possibly ticketed for season-ending surgery, there’s a chance Kaepernick could find a new suitor in Miami.

