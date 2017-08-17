Nick Saban Goes On Huge Rant That Even He Can’t Help But Chuckle At

The college football season hasn’t even started, but Nick Saban already is in mid-season form.
During a press conference Wednesday, the University of Alabama football coach was asked about Christian Miller, a redshirt sophomore linebacker. Saban, clearly upset about something or other, quickly became unhinged, and went on a minute-long rang about the over-predictive media.
But toward the end, something incredible happened:
Good to know that Saban, for all his Belichickian stoicism, is able to laugh at himself once in a while. Also, this reporter shouldn’t take the diatribe personally, as it’s clear that Saban walked in that room with one purpose, and one purpose only: to vent.
Thanks to his recent contract extinction, we can look forward to Saban’s press conferences for years to come.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP