Nick Saban Goes On Huge Rant That Even He Can’t Help But Chuckle At

by on Thu, Aug 17, 2017 at 3:14PM
The college football season hasn’t even started, but Nick Saban already is in mid-season form.

During a press conference Wednesday, the University of Alabama football coach was asked about Christian Miller, a redshirt sophomore linebacker. Saban, clearly upset about something or other, quickly became unhinged, and went on a minute-long rang about the over-predictive media.

But toward the end, something incredible happened:

Good to know that Saban, for all his Belichickian stoicism, is able to laugh at himself once in a while. Also, this reporter shouldn’t take the diatribe personally, as it’s clear that Saban walked in that room with one purpose, and one purpose only: to vent.

Thanks to his recent contract extinction, we can look forward to Saban’s press conferences for years to come.

