Patriots Welcomed At NRG Stadium With Awesome Reminder Of Super Bowl LI Win

The New England Patriots won’t have to look very far to see remnants of the greatest Super Bowl comeback in history Saturday night.

The Patriots are back at NRG Stadium for the first time since overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI. And while the stakes are a bit different for their second preseason game against the Houston Texans, they were reminded of that memorable February night upon arrival in Houston.

Back at the scene of the celebration and…there's still confetti in the phone bank. pic.twitter.com/wclp6MRmJC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 19, 2017

Yup, that’s right: There’s apparently still red and blue confetti from the Patriots’ post-Super Bowl celebration hiding in the stadium.

Not a bad welcoming gift, eh?

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images