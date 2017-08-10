PGA Championship Live Stream: Watch First Round Of Fourth Major Online

The final major of the year is here, as the best golfers in the world are at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., for the PGA Championship.

Dustin Johnson — the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer — is among the favorites, as is Rory McIlroy, who’s won at Quail Hollow twice in his career.

All eyes will be on Jordan Spieth, though. The 24-year-old is looking to complete the career grand slam, as he already has victories at The Masters, the British Open and the U.S. Open. He hasn’t always responded well to pressure, so this week’s tournament should be fascinating.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the PGA Championship online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV Coverage: Begins at 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images