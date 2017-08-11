Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Starts, Dustin Pedroia Sits

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees kick off a three-game weekend series Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox, winners of eight consecutive games, send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound in the series opener. The left-hander was very strong in his last outing against the Chicago White Sox, turning in a six-inning performance in which he only allowed two runs on just four hits with five strikeouts.

Rodriguez will be opposed by Jaime Garcia, who will be making his second start in pinstripes. Garcia did not fare well in his first outing with the Yankees, as he only lasted 4 2/3 innings in which he allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits with four walks against the Cleveland Indians.

With New York sending a lefty to the hill, Boston’s lineup features some minor changes. Mitch Moreland will have the night off, while Hanley Ramirez slides over to first base and Chris Young gets the nod at designated hitter. And after returning from the 10-day disabled list last Tuesday, Dustin Pedroia will sit for a second consecutive game as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Eduardo Nunez will take over at second base and bat from the leadoff spot.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game.

RED SOX (65-49)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-3, 4.08 ERA)

YANKEES (60-53)

Aaron Hicks, LF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Todd Frazier, 3B

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Ronald Torreyes, 2B

Austin Romine, C

Jaime Garcia, LHP (5-8, 4.49 ERA)

