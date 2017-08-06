Watch Red Sox’s Chris Young Go Off For Two Home Runs, Five RBIs Vs. White Sox

Chris Young turns 34 in just over a month, but Mike Pelfrey probably won’t be sending him a birthday card.

The White Sox pitcher had all sorts of trouble with Young during the Boston Red Sox’s series finale with Chicago on Sunday.

In the first inning, with Boston already leading by a run thanks to Eduardo Nunez’s solo home run, Young doubled Boston’s advantage by blasting a towering shot over the Green Monster for his sixth homer of the season.

Chris Young belts a solo home run over the Green Monster in left field and gives the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning!!! pic.twitter.com/Sjn5IyaG4P — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) August 6, 2017

But the Red Sox designated hitter was just getting started. Young came up in the third inning and planted a double off the Monster that scored Andrew Benintendi all the way from first base for his second RBI of the day.

And in the fifth inning, Young victimized Pelfrey one last time. With a runner on second base and two outs, the White Sox elected to intentionally walk Benintendi to get to Young. Bad idea.

Chris Young launches his second home run of the game, a three-run shot down the left-field line to give the Red Sox a 6-3 lead in the 5th!!! pic.twitter.com/UxIiup94fB — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) August 6, 2017

Young’s three-run blast marked his second home run of the game, as he went 3-for-3 in three at-bats against Pelfrey with two homers and five RBIs. And that was just through five innings.

Not a bad (half) day at the office for the Red Sox veteran.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images