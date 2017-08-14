Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Launch Solo Home Run Vs. Indians

Rafael Devers is heating up.

After going through a small slump last week, the Boston Red Sox rookie third baseman broke out with a monster home run off New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman on Sunday night, and he continued to rake Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox trailed the Cleveland Indians by three in the second inning, but the 20-year-old trimmed the deficit to two when he launched a solo home run that landed on top of the Green Monster.

Take a look at Devers’ blast below.

Rafael Devers cracks another HR, this one in to the Monster as the legend grows pic.twitter.com/dgEqSmQbPM — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 14, 2017

And he joined some impressive company with the homer.

Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams & Tony Conigliaro as the only Red Sox players to homer in consecutive games before age 21 (@EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 14, 2017

The round-tripper was Devers fifth of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images