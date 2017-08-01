Bedgear

While You Were Sleeping: Dee Gordon Ends Gio Gonzalez’s No-Hit Bid In Ninth Inning

Aug 1, 2017
Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez was three outs away from a no-hitter.

In the top of the ninth, Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon smoked a leadoff single, ending the no-hit bid. It was already an emotionally charged night for the Marlins, as the team celebrated the birthday of their late teammate, Jose Fernandez, before the game.

Check out the video above for more on what happened while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

