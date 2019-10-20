Can the Cowboys get back on track in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime?
Dallas began the season 3-0 but fell to 3-3 after three straight losses, including a Week 6 loss to the New York Jets to give them their first win this year.
But the Eagles’ defense has taken a step back and got their doors blown off by the Minnesota Vikings last week, creating some favorable timing for the reeling-Cowboys.
Can Dak Prescott get his team above .500 against a division rival? Only time will tell.
Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys:
When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images