The New England Patriots shook up their practice squad Tuesday, signing two players ahead of next Monday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

The two additions were center/guard Tyler Gauthier, who spent the spring and summer with the Patriots before being released during final roster cuts, and wide receiver Devin Ross, a second-year pro who was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles in July.

Both players practiced Tuesday.

Ross, 24, played his college ball at Colorado, catching 143 passes for 1,643 yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons. He went undrafted in 2018 and spent his rookie season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. He has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game.

Gauthier had been a free agent since the Patriots released him Aug. 31. The Miami product also was drafted by the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL on Tuesday.

The Patriots released kicker Younghoe Koo and tight end Jason Vander Laan from their practice squad to make room for the two new arrivals. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper was claimed by the Houston Texans, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, leaving New England with one open practice squad spot.

