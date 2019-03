The Giants chose three captains on Thursday to represent the offense, defense and special teams for the 2009 season, and there were no surprises with the players chosen being voted in unanimously.

Quarterback Eli Manning was picked for offense, linebacker Antonio Pierce for defense and punter Jeff Feagles for special teams.

"You're voted by your peers,'' Pierce told the New York Post. "It's not

the coaches, it's not the front office, it's not the fans. It's the 53

guys in this locker room and those are probably the most important guys

to me. They know the real Antonio Pierce. It's a great honor. It's my

third year in a row now, you got the 'C' on the patch, you got to

represent it well and I plan on doing that.''

Last season, the Giants had five captains with two on offense, two on defense and one on special teams.