Report: Wes Welker Expects to Play Sunday

As Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense struggled mightily on Sunday in New Jersey, Wes Welker, standing on the sidelines in street clothes, looked like a missing MVP. Without Welker in the offense, the entire team looked to be off a step.

That issue could be cleared up this week, according to one report.

ESPN's Michael Smith reported on Wednesday that Welker expects to play, according to sources. The 28-year-old receiver had played in all 16 games in each of the past four seasons before missing Sunday's game against the Jets. He's caught the most passes of anyone in the NFL over the past two seasons, hauling in 223 passes from Brady and Matt Cassel for more than 2,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. In this year's season opener, he looked to be his usual self, catching 12 passes for 93 yards.

Welker was held out of practice on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.