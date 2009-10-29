Cliff Lee’s Catch as Memorable as His Pitches in World Series Game 1

Cliff Lee was a force on the mound Wednesday night, but the day after the Phillies' ace beat the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series, Lee's leather is generating the most buzz of all.

Lee's first memorable play in the field came in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out and a runner on first. Johnny Damon hit a high popup that nobody other than Lee could have caught.

Typically, when a pitcher is forced to make a defensive play, his team holds its collective breath, hoping for anything but an error. Pitchers aren't really athletes, right?

Lee clearly is, as you can see in the video on MLB.com.

Lee wasn't done flashing the leather, though, as two innings later he robbed Robinson Cano of a base hit up the middle when he flung his glove behind his back to stab a hot-shot grounder. He tossed to first to record the first out of the eighth inning and keep the Yankees at bay.That video is also viewable on MLB.com.

Granted, he looked slightly less cool on the grounder by taking a peek to make sure he had it in his glove, but he got the job done.