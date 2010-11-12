Tom Brady Unlikely to Miss Steelers Game, But Exact Health Status Still Unknown

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady practiced for the second consecutive day, but head coach Bill Belichick played coy Friday when dishing out answers on Brady's status for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

"We'll see how it goes [during Friday's practice] and list him accordingly [on the injury report]," Belichick said.

Belichick, with a wily grin, pointed out that Brady injured "his throwing foot," but that was the extent of his details. Brady missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday, though he was paying close attention to his foot after the team's positional drills.

There seems to be little doubt over Brady's status for this weekend's matchup between a pair of teams tied atop the AFC standings, but Belichick said he'll utilize the same procedure with Brady as he does with any of his players.

"We'll do the same thing we always do," Belichick said. "We'll practice, go through the week, list his participation in practice based on what it is and list his status for the game just like we do with everybody else, based on what we think it is after we get through the whole week, after we get through Friday practice."