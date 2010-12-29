Tom Brady, Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins All Named Pro Bowl Starters, Lead List of Six Patriots Represented

The Patriots have the best record in the NFL, and they'll be well-represented in the Pro Bowl as a result.

Quarterback Tom Brady, defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and left guard Logan Mankins will all start the Pro Bowl, while cornerback Devin McCourty, linebacker Jerod Mayo and safety Brandon Meriweather have also earned spots on the AFC roster. Brady, Wilfork and Mayo are all captains in New England, which also shows the importance of their team leadership.

The Patriots' six selections are the most in the AFC and only trail the Falcons' seven selections. It's also tied for the fourth-most selections in team history.

It's a surprisingly high haul for a Patriots team that has gotten snubbed a handful of times in the past, particularly with their team-first mentality that shies away from star performances.

Brady, Wilfork and Mayo were all predictable selections, with Brady as the likely NFL MVP, Mayo leading the league in tackles and Wilfork playing phenomenally valuable football across New England's line.

However, the other three selections were surprising in their own ways. McCourty was certainly deserving of a Pro Bowl nod, but he faced an uphill battle to get there as a rookie. And Mankins has only played in eight games, so his selection displayed the amount of respect the league has for his skill and tenacity in the trenches.

Meriweather's nod was surprising because he's had a tough season, losing playing time to the Patriots' other talented safeties and taking a step back after making greater strides in 2009.

Keep in mind, if the Patriots make it to the Super Bowl, none of their players will head to Hawaii for the Pro Bowl.

In the event of injuries or another team's Super Bowl berth, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Wes Welker could be alternate selections.

As the AFC rosters are currently constructed, there are two interesting storylines to keep an eye on: Brady and outspoken Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs would be teammates in Hawaii, and Wilfork will be on the same line as former New England teammate Richard Seymour, who now plays for the Raiders.

Of course, there will be plenty of other stories to follow, particularly with the half-dozen Patriots heading to Hawaii.