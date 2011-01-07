Vote: Who Will Win NFL Coach of the Year?

With Most Valuable Player (Tom Brady) and Comeback Player of the Year (Michael Vick) all but locked up, it’s time to take a look at NFL Coach of the Year candidates.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is favored to bag the title, as his Patriots were clearly the top team in the NFL, even with relatively no superstars (Brady excluded) on offense and a young defense.

Other head coaches worthy of votes are Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Atlanta’s Mike Smith and Kansas City’s Todd Haley — all head coaches who have led their respective teams to the postseason.

However, there are some other coaches across the league that are deserving of some recognition. In Tampa Bay, head coach Raheem Morris led the Bucs to a 10-6 record after going just 3-13 a year ago.

In New York, Rex Ryan led the Jets to an 11-win season — which ties a franchise record. Down the coast in Baltimore, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh went 12-4 after the Baltimore crew went just 9-7 in 2009. Harbaugh’s also been able to turn Joe Flacco into a quarterback ready to take the team back to the biggest stage.

Across the country, Tom Cable deserves some serious recognition. Cable led his Raiders to just an 8-8 record, but Oakland hasn’t won more than five games a season since 2002. They also went a perfect 6-0 in the division, but it wasn’t enough for Al Daivs, as Cable is now looking for employment.

