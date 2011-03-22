Bill Belichick Only NFL Head Coach to Dodge Annual Breakfast With Media

Maybe Bill Belichick just wasn’t hungry.

Belichick was the only NFL head coach who was absent from Tuesday morning’s breakfast at the owners meetings in New Orleans, according to multiple reports. The annual breakfast is designed for the coaches, who also spend an hour speaking with the media.

The Boston Globe reported attendance was not mandatory for the coaches, so Belichick won’t receive a fine. The Globe also reported Belichick popped his head into the breakfast around 8 a.m. and then continued walking.

The media session is typically laid-back, and it gives head coaches an opportunity to discuss their offseason process — right now, there really isn’t one — and preview April’s draft. Belichick did meet with the media Monday for a few minutes.

Belichick met with the media later Tuesday, joking that he missed his alarm.

If the past is any indication, Belichick will next meet with the media again a week or two prior to the draft.