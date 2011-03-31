Sidney Crosby Only Cleared For Morning Skate, Return Date for Regular Practice Unknown

Even though he was cleared to participate in morning skate with the Penguins, the rehab process is far from over for Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Pittsburgh fans were thrilled when they heard that their All-Star captain was cleared to skate with the team, but according to ESPN.com, Crosby still has a ways to go before he can play.

Penguins general manager Ray Shero emphasized that fans should not read too much into Crosby's return to skating, noting that it was part of the normal rehabbing procedure and that there was no way Sid the Kid would be playing in the regular season.

"It's a natural return for his progression here. His rehab has been ongoing," Shero said. "He's doing well with it, but at the same time, as a manager, I have no expectations of him coming back and playing in the regular season. That's not going to happen."

Shero added that morning skate involves no contact. Regular practices with the team are full-contact, and Crosby has not yet been cleared for that.

As far as the playoffs are concerned, Shero has not ruled out Crosby playing altogether, but is still being cautious in regards to his return.

"The playoffs are still two to three weeks away," he said. "I don't want to take away any hope from the players, but to return to game action in the Stanley Cup playoffs takes a certain level of fitness and game ready, and he is certainly not close to that at this point."

Crosby has been off the ice with a concussion since early January when he was on the losing end of two blindside hits.