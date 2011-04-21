NFL Mock Draft XII: Cam Newton, Marcell Dareus, Von Miller Set to Be Top Picks

Teams have pretty much set their draft boards now that there's only a week left until the draft. While they can't host any more players for visits, they can do some last-minute checks by traveling to the prospects' home turf.

With most everything in place, the final few days will be about finalizing their strategy, getting a better feel for trade options and assessing the competition.

Let's open up Mock Draft XII, the 12th edition of 13 mock drafts that will run every Thursday until April 28.

1. Carolina Panthers

2010 Record: 2-14

Needs: Quarterback, defensive tackle, outside linebacker, guard, wide receiver, tight end, defensive end

The Pick: Auburn quarterback Cam Newton

Previous Picks: Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers, Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley, LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson

Analysis: Unless something big happens in the next week, Newton will stay locked in as the top pick, as all signs point to the Panthers believing he's worth it.

2. Denver Broncos

2010 Record: 4-12

Needs: Defensive end, cornerback, safety, outside linebacker

The Pick: Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus

Previous Pick: Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers

Analysis: Dareus fills the Broncos' biggest need at defensive tackle, but they've got an embarrassment of riches to choose from. They're in a great spot.

3. Buffalo Bills

2010 Record: 4-12

Needs: Quarterback, tackle, defensive end, outside linebacker, tight end, cornerback, safety

The Pick: Texas A&M outside linebacker Von Miller

Analysis: Miller is a model citizen who should instantly become the face of the Bills' defense.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

2010 Record: 4-12

Needs: Defensive end, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, inside linebacker, safety

The Pick: North Carolina defensive end Robert Quinn

Previous Pick: Auburn quarterback Cam Newton

Analysis: There were murmurs the Bengals were unhappy with a softer playing style in 2010 that led to their 12-loss season. Adding a wide receiver with the fourth pick wouldn't resolve that, but a playmaking pass rusher like Quinn would give their defense a real edge.

5. Arizona Cardinals

2010 Record: 5-11

Needs: Quarterback, left tackle, guard, outside linebacker, cornerback

The Pick: LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson

Previous Pick: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Analysis: If the Cardinals' real plans are to draft the best defensive player available, they'll be hard-pressed to do worse than Peterson.

6. Cleveland Browns

2010 Record: 5-11

Needs: Wide receiver, tackle, guard, defensive end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, cornerback, safety

The Pick: Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green

Analysis: This pick hasn't changed since the mock drafts began three months ago.

7. San Francisco 49ers

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Quarterback, outside linebacker, defensive tackle, defensive end, safety, wide receiver, cornerback

The Pick: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Previous Picks: LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, Nebraska cornerback Prince Amukamara

Analysis: One report suggested people from Missouri are surprised Gabbert is set to be drafted this high. That's not the most ringing of endorsements.

8. Tennessee Titans

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Quarterback, inside linebacker, defensive end, guard

The Pick: Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley

Previous Picks: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley, Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers, North Carolina defensive end Robert Quinn

Analysis: Fairley should be a heck of a player, but will the widespread Albert Haynesworth comparisons intrigue or scare Titans fans?

9. Dallas Cowboys

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Tackle, defensive end, guard, safety, cornerback

The Pick: USC tackle Tyron Smith

Previous Picks: Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, Colorado tackle Nate Solder, Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley

Analysis: If the Cowboys target the best player at any of their need positions, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see them draft Prince Amukamara.

10. Washington Redskins

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Quarterback, right tackle, wide receiver, right guard, cornerback, safety, defensive end

The Pick: Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones

Previous Picks: Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, USC tackle Tyron Smith, Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers

Analysis: The Redskins need to add some type of exciting element to an aging offense, and Jones would definitely be that guy.

Click here for picks 11-20 | Click here for picks 21-33