NFL Mock Draft XII: Cam Newton, Marcell Dareus, Von Miller Set to Be Top Picks

Teams have pretty much set their draft boards now that there's only a week left until the draft. While they can't host any more players for visits, they can do some last-minute checks by traveling to the prospects' home turf.
With most everything in place, the final few days will be about finalizing their strategy, getting a better feel for trade options and assessing the competition.
Let's open up Mock Draft XII, the 12th edition of 13 mock drafts that will run every Thursday until April 28.
1. Carolina Panthers
2010 Record: 2-14
Needs: Quarterback, defensive tackle, outside linebacker, guard, wide receiver, tight end, defensive end
The Pick: Auburn quarterback Cam Newton
Previous Picks: Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers, Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley, LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson
Analysis: Unless something big happens in the next week, Newton will stay locked in as the top pick, as all signs point to the Panthers believing he's worth it.
2. Denver Broncos
2010 Record: 4-12
Needs: Defensive end, cornerback, safety, outside linebacker
The Pick: Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus
Previous Pick: Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers
Analysis: Dareus fills the Broncos' biggest need at defensive tackle, but they've got an embarrassment of riches to choose from. They're in a great spot.
3. Buffalo Bills
2010 Record: 4-12
Needs: Quarterback, tackle, defensive end, outside linebacker, tight end, cornerback, safety
The Pick: Texas A&M outside linebacker Von Miller
Analysis: Miller is a model citizen who should instantly become the face of the Bills' defense.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
2010 Record: 4-12
Needs: Defensive end, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, inside linebacker, safety
The Pick: North Carolina defensive end Robert Quinn
Previous Pick: Auburn quarterback Cam Newton
Analysis: There were murmurs the Bengals were unhappy with a softer playing style in 2010 that led to their 12-loss season. Adding a wide receiver with the fourth pick wouldn't resolve that, but a playmaking pass rusher like Quinn would give their defense a real edge.
5. Arizona Cardinals
2010 Record: 5-11
Needs: Quarterback, left tackle, guard, outside linebacker, cornerback
The Pick: LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson
Previous Pick: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert
Analysis: If the Cardinals' real plans are to draft the best defensive player available, they'll be hard-pressed to do worse than Peterson.
6. Cleveland Browns
2010 Record: 5-11
Needs: Wide receiver, tackle, guard, defensive end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, cornerback, safety
The Pick: Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green
Analysis: This pick hasn't changed since the mock drafts began three months ago.
7. San Francisco 49ers
2010 Record: 6-10
Needs: Quarterback, outside linebacker, defensive tackle, defensive end, safety, wide receiver, cornerback
The Pick: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert
Previous Picks: LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, Nebraska cornerback Prince Amukamara
Analysis: One report suggested people from Missouri are surprised Gabbert is set to be drafted this high. That's not the most ringing of endorsements.
8. Tennessee Titans
2010 Record: 6-10
Needs: Quarterback, inside linebacker, defensive end, guard
The Pick: Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley
Previous Picks: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley, Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers, North Carolina defensive end Robert Quinn
Analysis: Fairley should be a heck of a player, but will the widespread Albert Haynesworth comparisons intrigue or scare Titans fans?
9. Dallas Cowboys
2010 Record: 6-10
Needs: Tackle, defensive end, guard, safety, cornerback
The Pick: USC tackle Tyron Smith
Previous Picks: Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, Colorado tackle Nate Solder, Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley
Analysis: If the Cowboys target the best player at any of their need positions, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see them draft Prince Amukamara.
10. Washington Redskins
2010 Record: 6-10
Needs: Quarterback, right tackle, wide receiver, right guard, cornerback, safety, defensive end
The Pick: Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones
Previous Picks: Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, USC tackle Tyron Smith, Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers
Analysis: The Redskins need to add some type of exciting element to an aging offense, and Jones would definitely be that guy.
