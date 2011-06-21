Jarrod Saltalamacchia, J.D. Drew Return to Red Sox Lineup to Face Padres Starter Mat Latos

With the way things are going right now for the Red Sox, Terry Francona could probably throw any old lineup out there and good things would happen.

A night after the Red Sox used a 10-run seventh inning to blast the Padres 14-5, Francona is making a couple of changes with right-hander Mat Latos on the mound for San Diego.

Jarrod Satlalamacchia will be behind the plate catching Alfredo Aceves, who is making a spot start in the wake of Josh Beckett's illness. Saltalamacchia will look to continue a hot month of June, which he enters Tuesday night hitting .333, a number that has helped raise his average 29 points since the beginning of the month.

J.D. Drew also returns to the Red Sox lineup a night after beginning the game out of the order in favor of Darnell McDonald, who was in the lineup with a left-hander on the mound on Monday night. Drew did pinch hit on Monday night and walked, singled and scored a pair of runs.

Carl Crawford, who is on the 15-day disabled list, is the only member of the Red Sox to have ever faced Latos, who will make his first career start against Boston.

Wheaton College graduate Chris Denorfia will lead off and play right field for the Padres.

Here is how both teams will start on Tuesday.

Boston

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B

Kevin Youkilis, 3B

David Ortiz, DH

J.D. Drew, RF

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, C

Marco Scutaro, SS

Josh Reddick, LF

San Diego

Chris Denorfia, RF

Jason Bartlett, SS

Chase Headley, 3B

Ryan Ludwick, LF

Jesus Guzman, DH

Orlando Hudson, 2B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Cameron Maybin, CF

Nick Hundley, C