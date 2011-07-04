Cleveland Indians Pitcher Fausto Carmona Trips While Running Bases, Placed on DL (Video)

Not much has gone right this season for Fausto Carmona. The Cleveland Indians starter has struggled mightily, leading MLB starters with 10 losses and a 5.78 ERA. While Carmona hasn't necessarily been able to rely on his arm, he should at least be able to rely on his legs, right?

Guess not.

The right-handed pitcher was placed on the 15-day DL Sunday with a strained thigh after a trip up on the base path. Carmona, who has 14 career at-bats, was batting Saturday during the Indians' visit to Cincinnati. The pitcher placed a good-looking bunt down the third base line and hustled to first. During his run, Carmona appears to have made an awkward step before tripping and crashing into the dirt.

Carmona was Cleveland's lone All-Star last season.

To see the trip, check out the video below.