Tampa Bay Lightning Add Microchips to Jerseys to Help Increase Season-Ticket Sales

Microchips, hockey and discounted merchandise: Brace yourselves, as the Tampa Bay Lightning reveal their newest idea.

Early this year, the Lightning released a replica jersey with a radio frequency chip embedded in the sleeve, as reported by Mashable.com.

According to Brad Lott, the Lightning's executive vice president of service and operations, they made this jersey for all season-ticket holders. Their plan is to unite the fans by having them all wear these jerseys during home games.

So, what's the microchip for?

The chip can be scanned at concessions stands and stores at the St. Pete Forum. Season ticket holders with these jerseys' receive a 25 percent discount on all concessions and 35 percent on all merchandise purchased at the arena. Each chip also has its own ID, allowing the team to track who makes the purchases.

Initially, the Lightning just wanted to reward all season-ticket holders with jerseys because their colors were sometimes being outnumbered by visiting teams' jerseys. The incentive was an added advantage.

The jerseys also have a patch on the other sleeve that identifies season-ticket holders. The Lightning even gave fans the option to customize them by adding their own names and numbers.

"Fans already feel more like a part of the organization," said Lott. "Now at home games we have our bowl filled up with about 70 percent Lightning jerseys."

Season ticket sales in Tampa have increased from last year's 6,000 to 11,000 this season. Lott also said that there are many more bonuses to come.