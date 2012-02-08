Tim Tebow May Be Interested in Participating on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2013

Tim Tebow has no problem juking and cutting on the football field, but can he cut a rug?

We may find out soon enough, as the Broncos quarterback may have interest in participating on the ABC show Dancing With the Stars.

Tebow ran into Dancing With the Stars champion JR Martinez during Super Bowl week in Indianapolis and Martinez said that Tebow said that he might have interest in joining the show.

Martinez thinks that Tebow could find success on the dance floor as well as the gridiron.

"I actually did come across Tim Tebow and we chatted about [Dancing With the Stars] for a second," Martinez told Celebuzz. "I thought he'd do pretty well on the show!"

Martinez said that Tebow didn't confirm that he would definitely do it, but he may have left the door open.

"He said, 'Maybe in a year' … That's pretty much what he said," Martinez told Celebuzz.