Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis Announce Cubs Lineup, Claim Darwin Barney Likes Nude Walks on the Beach (Video)

As if they have to do any sort of promotion for what appears to be the comedy of the summer, Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis are on the campaign trail for their upcoming movie Campaign.

The duo were in Chicago on Wednesday night to throw out the first pitch and announce the Cubs starting lineups. In typical Ferrell fashion, the two added in hysterically false statements about many members of the Cubs starting nine, including Geovany Soto being an accountant at a Styrofoam cooling company in his spare time. In February, Ferrell announced the Bulls-Hornets' starting lineups, which can be seen here.

Check out the video below.