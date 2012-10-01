Jets Owner Woody Johnson Would Choose a Mitt Romney Victory Over a Jets Winning Season (Video)

Woody Johnson apologized to Jets fans for Sunday's 34-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, saying fans deserved better in deeming the Jets' play "unacceptable."

He may have to send out yet another apology to Jets fans.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, he was asked if he'd rather see Mitt Romney win the election or if he would rather see the Jets have a winning season.

"I think you always have to put country first, so I think it's very, very important that, not only for us, but in particular for our kids and grandkids that this election come off with Mitt Romney and [Paul] Ryan as president and vice president," said Johnson.

