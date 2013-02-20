Giancarlo Stanton Gets Drilled in Head by Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez (Video)

It was a rough Wednesday morning for Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton was drilled in the head by a fastball from former first-round pick Jose Fernandez. Stanton walked off the field immediately after the plunking, according to the Miami Herald.

“Stanton didn’t appear to be seriously injured or bleeding, but he was taken to the team clubhouse via golf cart by assistant athletic trainer Mike Kouzak minutes later for further evaluation,” writes the Herald’s Manny Navarro. “Stanton appeared woozy but still signed autographs for a few children as he walked over to get into the cart.”

