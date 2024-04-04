The Miami Marlins are off to an awful start to the MLB season through seven games, and it could present an opportunity for the Boston Red Sox.

Miami started the season 0-7 after getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels. All of those losses were at loanDepot park, so morale for the fan base is low.

Kim Ng seemed to leave at the right time as first-year general manager Peter Bendix could be looking to sell assets even just a month into the season. That’s what The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin speculated Wednesday, and they highlighted that infielder Jon Berti was traded before Opening Day, while the Marlins are rumored to sell other players.

There’s little belief the season will turn around with 2022 National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Eury Pérez out with right elbow inflammation and Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera dealing with shoulder impingements.

Boston is off to a solid 5-2 start after sweeping the Oakland Athletics. It’s still early, but the Red Sox rotation looks improved under pitching coach Andrew Bailey. There are other positive signs with Ceddanne Rafaela looking like a legit center fielder and Tyler O’Neill providing power in the lineup.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow could look to the Marlins if the offer is right. An MLB insider last offseason floated Jesús Luzardo as an option, and the Red Sox rotation would strongly benefit from a southpaw in the mix. His two years of team control also would fit what Breslow seeks in trade additions.

If Boston is interested in adding more depth to the lineup, Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be interesting options if Miami wants a full reset to its roster. The young stars are off to slow starts to the season, but they could benefit from a change of scenery.

A full Marlins reset could include Alcantara. Liam Hendriks was signed most likely as an option for next season, and the acquisition of Alcantara would achieve those same goals. The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract along with a club option, and Boston certainly won’t have to worry about pitching if he’s able to recover from Tommy John surgery next season and recapture his Cy Young form.

It might be way too early in the MLB season to talk about trades, but the Marlins continued descent down the standings is worth keeping an eye on, especially if the Red Sox can build on their strong start.