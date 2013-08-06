Patriots, Eagles Continue Preparations With Spirited Joint Practice in Philadelphia (Photos)

The Patriots and Eagles will begin their slate of preseason games Friday night in Philadelphia, but not before they get to know one another just a little bit better. They started that process Monday with their first joint practice together.

The two teams took to the practice fields in Philly not too far from Lincoln Financial Field for a joint practice that allowed both teams to get some good work in against real-life opponents that wear different-colored jerseys. It was a pretty spirited practice by all accounts, as the two teams continued the sometimes monotonous process of preparing for the grueling NFL season.

Unsurprisingly, New England quarterback Tom Brady was sharp in practice, as he continues to build a rapport with a very unfamiliar receiving corps. On the other side of the field, wide receiver Riley Cooper was back out on the practice field for the first time since taking a leave from the team late last week. Cooper’s been under some heat lately after video recently surfaced of him making racist comments at a concert.

Additionally, the Eagles’ quarterback battle continued to play out — just one of many storylines on display in the City of Brotherly Love.