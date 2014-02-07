Who Is Carrying The Flag For Team USA At The 2014 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

As the United States’ Olympic contingent files into the Winter Games’ opening ceremony in Sochi, one of the less familiar faces will belong to Team USA’s flag bearer.

Skier Todd Lodwick, 37, will lead the United States’ athletes into the opening ceremony, which will be broadcast on delay by NBC at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lodwick might not be as well-known to average American sports fans as, say, the players on the men’s hockey team or certain celebrity athletes, but he definitely has earned the honor. Lodwick competes in the Nordic combined division and is appearing in his sixth Winter Olympics, the most ever by an American winter athlete.

