Mike Carp Returns To Lineup As Red Sox Seek Spark Against Yankees

Mike Carp is back in the starting lineup Wednesday night as the Boston Red Sox look to snap a two-game losing skid.

Carp has come off the bench in two of the Red Sox’s last three games but hasn’t started one since Saturday, when he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before being replaced in left field by Jonny Gomes.

Carp will start in left again and bat sixth Wednesday against the New York Yankees, who lit up Jon Lester in Tuesday’s series opener en route to a 9-3 win.

The Red Sox will go into the game with one less outfielder on their roster, as Daniel Nava was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Tuesday’s loss.

Starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka tossed seven strong innings in the win for the Yankees, who will now hand the ball to 25-year-old right-hander Michael Pineda. Pineda has been stellar this season despite not pitching at all in 2012 or 2013, allowing a total of two earned runs over 18 innings in his first three starts.

Pineda picked up the win in a start against the Red Sox earlier this month, allowing a run on four hits over seven innings, walking two and striking out seven.

See the full starting lineups for both teams below.

Boston Red Sox (9-12)

Grady Sizemore, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

David Ortiz, DH

Mike Napoli, 1B

Mike Carp, LF

A.J. Pierzynski, C

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

John Lackey, RHP

New York Yankees (12-8)

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Derek Jeter, 2B

Carlos Beltran, DH

Brian McCann, C

Alfonso Soriano, LF

Mark Teixeira, 1B

Brett Gardner, RF

Brian Roberts, 2B

Kelly Johnson, 3B

Michael Pineda, RHP (2-1, 1.00 ERA)