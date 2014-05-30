Darrelle Revis Plans To Stay Outspoken With Patriots, Be ‘My Own Guy’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Darrelle Revis intends to be the same as ever on the field. In fact, the New England Patriots are counting on it.

But the outspoken cornerback has no plans to change off the field, either, which might not be as seamless a fit for the infamously buttoned-up organization. After completing his first set of organized team activities with the Patriots, Revis said Friday that he won’t break character just to fit in with the new environment.

“I’m going to be my own guy,” Revis said. “I’m going to do me, that’s all I can say. I think coach (Bill) Belichick lets guys be who they are, and that’s fine. I’m going to be myself and go with the flow.”

Revis fit in perfectly with the New York Jets for six seasons before spending the 2013 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Jets coach Rex Ryan was around, even Revis wasn’t the most boisterous person in the room.

Yet the Patriots have tolerated more unique characters than they are given credit for. Aqib Talib was far from reticent, after all, and thrived in New England for a season and a half. All that mattered for Talib was whether he could do his job. The same will be true for Revis, whose actions will speak louder than his words.