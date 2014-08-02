New England Patriots Release Rookie Wide Receiver Cole Stanford

Cole Stanford is the latest New England Patriots casualty.

The Patriots announced Saturday that they have released the wide receiver, who was signed as a rookie free agent out of Cal Poly on July 27.

Stanford, 23, was originally a linebacker, but he played a hybrid role on offense starting after his freshman season at Cal Poly. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Stanford ran the ball 54 times for 314 yards with one touchdown and caught 43 passes for 891 yards and eight touchdowns over 42 games during his college career.

The Pats’ roster is now at 89 players, leaving an open spot.

Photo via USA Today Sports