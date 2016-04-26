Ex-Bronco Loves Tom Brady Ruling, Compares Patriots To MLB Steroid Era

Tyler Polumbus went out on top, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in his final NFL season. The retired offensive lineman isn’t riding off into the sunset quietly, though.

He’s too busy taking shots at the New England Patriots.

Polumbus on Monday hopped on Twitter following the reinstatement of Tom Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension, and it was fairly obvious that he agreed with the U.S. Court of Appeals’ ruling.

Deflategate's back! Patriots are NFL's version of baseball's steroid era. Should be total black eye. Instead, coddled & hidden 4 good play — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) April 25, 2016

Polumbus played in 112 career regular-season games with four teams — Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons — over eight seasons. He never played in the AFC East, which the Patriots have dominated for the better part of two decades, but he clearly harbors some ill will toward New England for its alleged bending of the rules.

Oh well.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

